Spalletti reveals what Inter fans can learn from Allegri saga at Juventus
26 May at 23:55Inter Milan defeated Empoli 2-1 today to relegate their opposition whilst ensuring that they qualify for next season's Champions League. A win for Inter saw them through and the Nerazzurri are ready for next season. Speaking to the press after the game, Luciano Spalletti, who has been rumoured to have just led his last Inter game, said this about his future, drawing a comparison with the goings on at Juventus:
"I don't know, at Juventus they questioned Allegri after the race against Ajax. But Agnelli in the press conference the next day said he does not touch anything and then, eventually, they change. For me you can learn from that behavior. But I am in the perfect role where I want to be and I have the behaviours I want to have, I am calm.
"Empoli? I'm especially sorry because I have many friends there and many ties to the club. Playing this match leads to difficult consequences. They deserved survival, absolutely. But Inter did not give up, even at the last second, and for the emotional load comes a situation like this. The game was always kept in the balance.
"There was a double load of pressure for how we went into this match, because you are part of Inter, in a stadium that saw real players and real victories. We expect everything to be connected with those memories, but in this game there was a lot to suffer and put one's heart into it, and they did exactly that."
