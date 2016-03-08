Spalletti reveals what makes him most proud as Inter manager
20 September at 17:00Inter Milan managed to overturn a 1-0 deficit to defeat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at San Siro on Tuesday, with Argentine forward Mauro Icardi grabbing a late brace to give Inter the three points. Inter head coach Luciano Spalletti was interviewed by UEFA’s Official channel, to which he said:
“Rome, Zenit and Inter are all great adventures, I have beautiful memories. I do not deny, however, that being able to bring back this very important club after many years, where it deserves, is something I'm particularly proud of and proud of.”
