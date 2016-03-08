Spalletti reveals why he voted for Allegri as Serie A coach of the year
12 November at 16:35Luciano Spalletti spoke to Sky Sports on the sidelines of the Golden Bench award, addressing several topics, including Jose Mourinho's gesture at the Allianz Stadium.
"Mourinho must serve as a stimulus for us. If at this moment all the Inter fans felt called to participate in his gesture at the Stadium, it means that the contract ties you to a certain team for the duration of the contract, but it is the victories that allow you to enter history, where no one will forget you," he said.
"Allegri? I voted for him because he is a great coach. It is difficult to find one who stays on the same bench for so many years and wins all that he has. He always came close to the victory of any title, he did not throw anything. It is an important merit," the Inter coach added.
