Spalletti reveals why he voted for Allegri as Serie A coach of the year

12 November at 16:35
Luciano Spalletti spoke to Sky Sports on the sidelines of the Golden Bench award, addressing several topics, including Jose Mourinho's gesture at the Allianz Stadium.

"Mourinho must serve as a stimulus for us. If at this moment all the Inter fans felt called to participate in his gesture at the Stadium, it means that the contract ties you to a certain team for the duration of the contract, but it is the victories that allow you to enter history, where no one will forget you," he said.

"Allegri? I voted for him because he is a great coach. It is difficult to find one who stays on the same bench for so many years and wins all that he has. He always came close to the victory of any title, he did not throw anything. It is an important merit," the Inter coach added.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.