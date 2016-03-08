Spalletti reveals why Icardi will not be called up for Inter-Sampdoria
16 February at 15:15Inter will face Sampdoria tomorrow evening at the San Siro. Coach Luciano Spalletti spoke to the media ahead of the Serie A matchup and addressed several topics, with Mauro Icardi being the principal topic of his words but not only.
"Unfortunately there are some slowdowns in Keita's recovery. We thought we had him ready but we have to wait a few days," he said.
"I have to repeat that the decision about Icardi was a very painful choice but the key thing is to be fair and correct for what concerns Inter and the group. In the locker room, we tell the things into each other's faces directly.
"The decision was not a measure against Icardi but in favour of Inter. It was a measure for the good of Inter and our fans. We could not do anything any more, it was really difficult for us to make this decision. We want to use the potential of Icardi without a doubt.
"Icardi has a physical problem and he is not in a position to play and therefore will not be called up. I understand you are interested in him but there are more important things, and the most important thing is the results of the team.
"Without Icardi? Lautaro is a very similar player. Now we will have to see if Lautaro has that competitive nastiness in front of the goal but the ingredients are all there. We are talking about a player with a strong personality.
"Icardi back in the team? There are logical steps. First of all, it must be in the team context, in the locker room he must bring respect. It is very simple what we have to do.
"Options to replace Icardi? Politano played as a central forward at Sassuolo but there are also others who can play there, Perisic can do it for his physicality.
"How did the team react to the measure? Not much has changed, Handanovic has already been captain. Our real captain in the locker room is Ranocchia, he always defends Inter, even on social networks. We have several leaders, even silent. There is Icardi, Handanovic, Ranocchia but also Borja Valero," Spalletti concluded.
