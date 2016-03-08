Spalletti’s Inter performing better than Mourinho’s UCL-winning season

01 November at 20:15
Inter Milan have had a strong start to the 2018/19 campaign, putting a few blips behind them to pick up good form. Many Nerazzurri fans will remember the 2009/10 season in which Jose Mourinho helped Inter complete the triple; winning Serie A, Coppa Italia and the Champions League. In that season, after 13 games played, 10 in the league and 3 in the Champions League, Inter had won eight games – this season, after 13, Spalletti’s side have won nine.

Spalletti’s side have also conceded fewer goals. Both seasons have had a bogey game. For Spalletti, it was the home defeat against Parma which asked some questions of the team and the manager. For Mourinho, it was a draw with Bari – coming after the Supercoppa Italiana defeat to Lazio 2-1. Mourinho’s side had scored more goals at this point, finding the net 29 times – 9 times more than Spalletti’s side has up to this point.

Inter today have conceded just 10 goals this season; compared to the 12 of Mourinho’s team. Only twice this season has Samir Handanovic conceded more than one goal and the same goalkeeper has bettered Julio Cesar’s clean sheet tally 5 to 4.

Spalletti needs to show now that statistics don’t lie and that he has a good chance of somewhat replicating Mourinho’s heroics 9 years ago. All hands on deck for the Nerazzurri this season but they have certainly shown that they are once again in the upper echelons of Serie A.
Sam Wilson

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.