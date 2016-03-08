Spalletti's Inter still unbeaten against Milan in Serie A
19 March at 17:00Since taking over as head coach at Inter Milan in the summer of 2017, Luciano Spalletti has had extremely good form against fierce rivals AC Milan. The clubs have met four times in the league and once in Coppa Italia. In Coppa, AC Milan won the match after extra-time thanks to a goal from Italian forward Patrick Cutrone.
However, Milan are still yet to defeat Spalletti in the league and it could be extremely detrimental, especially in this most recent instance, to Gattuso & co's chances of qualifying for the Champions League. Aside from Sunday's 3-2 win; Inter have won another game 3-2 under Spalletti, won one 1-0 and drew the other 0-0.
