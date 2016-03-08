Spalletti to coach against Fiorentina as Inter appeal accepted

Tonight, against Fiorentina Luciano Spalletti will be in his regular habitat, that is on Inter’s bench.



The former Roma coach was handed a one-round ban for his conduct in the match against Sampdoria when he celebrated ‘excessively’ after Marcelo Brozovic’s winner in the dying minutes. However, the Nerazzurri’s appeal has now been accepted, though Spalletti will still have to pay a fine of 5,000 euros.



Yesterday, in his pre-match press conference, Luciano Spalletti had spoken of “an unsympathetic precedent”. This has now been averted and the team can count on the Tuscan’s coach present in their clash against La Viola.



Inter are currently going through a positive moment, with the team managing to win two consecutive matches with last-minute goals, firstly at the San Siro in the Champions League debut against Tottenham and during the weekend at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris against Sampdoria, as already mentioned.

