Valencia have just completed the signing of Geoffrey Kondogbia. The France International has had an amazing season in Spain and the Mestalla hierarchy have made his loan move permanent for € 25 million.







Kondogbia posted a video on Twitter and accidentally showed the farewell message of Luciano Spalletti who didn’t want the player to leave the club last summer. The Italian translation of Spalletti’s message reads: “To my champion Kondo…I am certain you will regret it.”