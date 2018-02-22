Spalletti to Kondogbia: ‘You will regret it’
28 May at 20:05
Valencia have just completed the signing of Geoffrey Kondogbia. The France International has had an amazing season in Spain and the Mestalla hierarchy have made his loan move permanent for € 25 million.
Kondogbia posted a video on Twitter and accidentally showed the farewell message of Luciano Spalletti who didn’t want the player to leave the club last summer. The Italian translation of Spalletti’s message reads: “To my champion Kondo…I am certain you will regret it.”
Go to comments