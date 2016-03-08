Spalletti to rest these three Inter stars ahead of Tottenham clash
14 September at 14:10The Serie A is back this week-end with Inter that host Parma ahead of their Champions League tie against Tottenham on Tuesday.
The Nerazzurri are back in Europe’s elite competition for the first time in the last six years and will face one of the toughest groups of the competition with Tottenham, Barcelona and Psv.
According to reports in Italy Luciano Spalletti will rest three players against Parma in order to have them fit against Tottenham next week.
Joao Miranda is tipped to replace Stefan de Vrij in the middle of Inter’s defensive line with Dalbert who will play in place of Kwadwo Asamoah on the left.
Mauro Icardi is also likely to start the upcoming Parma tie from the bench with Keita Balde starting up front as Inter’s sole striker.
Lautaro Martinez is out of action and will skip games against Parma and Spurs. Sime Vrsaljko’s conditions are also being monitored by Inter’s medical staff. The Croat won’t be eligible to play against Parma and is likely to skip the Tottenham game too.
