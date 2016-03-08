Spanish clubs after Roma winger



With all the new Roma signings, Diego Perotti's role at the club remains in doubt but despite the interest of a number of Spanish sides in landing him, the Argentinian is probably staying with the Giallorossi.



Sevilla would have re-embraced him, Valencia and Villarreal still hope to catch him (the market in Spain ends on 31 August). Perotti had said no to Sevilla already at the beginning of the summer and does not seem fascinated even by the idea of moving to Valencia or Villarreal.



The player is out with a minor injury and is not expected to play a part in the upcoming game against Atalanta.

