Spanish journalist claims 'Inter know they cannot keep Lautaro' amid Barcelona assault
18 April at 14:00Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona is expected to be one of the biggest transfer stories of the summer transfer market, with the story already unfolding now in different media outlets both in Italy and in Spain, even exclusively by our staff on numerous occasions. It remains to be seen how the situation will resolve but Mundo Deportivo journalist Francesc Aguilar has provided the public with new updates on the story on his Twitter account.
According to the Spanish journalist, Lautaro and the Catalan club are in agreement between one another and what remains is to conclude the operation with Inter Milan. The two clubs have been negotiating discreetly for some time and the Nerazzurri know that they cannot keep hold of the Argentine attacker and will thus try to obtain the highest possible amount from the transfer.
The next weeks and months will be more important to understand the future of the talented attacker but what is certain is that the Blaugrana are very serious about Lautaor and he is their number one target to replace Luis Suarez during the summer.
