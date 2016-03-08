Spanish journalist claims Mbappe will leave PSG for Real next summer

17 September at 10:20
Spanish Journalist has made a bold claim that Paris Saint Germain (PSG) highly-rated striker Kylian Mbappe will leave the club and join La Liga giants Real Madrid in the next summer.

The French international has been linked with a move to Santiago Bernabeu before he moved to French capital from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017.

However, journalist Eduardo Inda, as per Chiringuito, has claimed that the 20-year-old will move to Spanish capital in the summer of 2020.

Inda revealed that as per his knowledge, Real are willing to match PSG’s valuation of the star player of €225 million plus €50 million in add ons whereas the Los Blancos are also willing to pay the player a salary of €35 million per season.

