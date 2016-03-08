Spanish media confirm Diego Godin will join Inter

16 January at 22:20
According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Spanish press have all-but confirmed that Diego Godin, Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan centre-back, will be joining Inter Milan when his contract expires in the summer.

Inter have been in negotation with Godin's entourage and have come to a pre-contract agreement reportedly worth €5.5m a season for two seasons - and an optional third year in there too.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.