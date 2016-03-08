Spanish media confirm Diego Godin will join Inter
16 January at 22:20According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Spanish press have all-but confirmed that Diego Godin, Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan centre-back, will be joining Inter Milan when his contract expires in the summer.
Inter have been in negotation with Godin's entourage and have come to a pre-contract agreement reportedly worth €5.5m a season for two seasons - and an optional third year in there too.
