Spanish midfielder opens door to Milan move
30 June at 14:15AC Milan are on the hunt of a new central midfielder. Reports have linked the Rossoneri to a number of different players, including the likes of Arsenal's Lucas Torreira, Fiorentina's Jordan Veretout and Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos. However, one name who Milan were reportedly scouting towards the end of the 2018/19 season was Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Dani Olmo.
Olmo, currently on international duty with the Spanish U21 side at the European Championships, plays for Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb and has been heavily linked with a move to Milan, amongst other clubs.
Interviewed by Marca at the U21 Euros, Olmo opened the door to a move to Milan, saying that Milan "is a great club" but noting that "right now I am concentrating on the European Championships, let's see what will happen."
Zagreb consider Olmo to be valued at around €30m and this could fit well within Milan's budget, after it was revealed that the club's pursuit of Ceballos or Torreira could set them back around 50 million euros.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments