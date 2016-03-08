Spanish paper compares Benzema with CR7: 'Karim, more killer than ever'

In Madrid, the eyes are always focused on Cristiano Ronaldo. For nine years, the Portuguese phenomenon was the protagonist of Real and now he is shining with Juventus.The Twitter profile of Spanish newspaper AS has compared the performances of Ronaldo and Karim Benzema this season: the Frenchman has scored the same number of goals as Cristiano (17) but with fewer shots on goal (72 against 119 of the Juve striker). "More killer than ever", AS commented in reference to Benzema, who, without Ronaldo, seems to have returned to his best levels.