Spanish report: Suso is inches away from Sevilla

AC Milan played against Brescia yesterday in the Italian Serie A as the rossoneri came away with a huge 0-1 win thanks to a Rebic goal. Lucas Paqueta wasn't called up for this game as the Brazilian midfielder asked the club not to call him up. His future is in heavy doubt as he and Suso could soon leave the rossoneri club if good offers arrive. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic now at Milan, the rossoneri have seemingly turned their season around as they have been doing very well of late. Going back to Suso, it seems like he is inching closer to a move to Sevilla.SUSO-SEVILLA INCHING CLOSER? - According to Spanish paper Marca (via Calciomercato.com), Suso is inching closer to a move to Sevilla as the Spanish winger could join them on a loan with an obligation to buy (set at close to 20 million euros). Talks are ongoing between the involved parties as Suso could be the next player who leaves Milan. Paqueta-PSG and Suso-Sevilla, as the rossoneri look on....