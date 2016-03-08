Spanish tax authorities investigate Neymar

Neymar is back in the sights of the Spanish tax authorities. The tax agency has opened investigations between the Brazilian and Barcelona for pending debts after switching to the PSG.



The objective of the Tax Office is to understand whether in 2017 Neymar paid all the taxes due, 64.4 million euros , having lived more than 183 days in Spain. To do so the Fisco views all the documents already presented for the dispute from Barcelona and also the contract that binds the Brazilian to the PSG.



El Mundo reveals, in the document sent by France the figures of the salary received by Neymar were cancelled, alluding to the fact that the data was confidential. The Iberian newspaper emphasizes how this feeds the mystery on engagement, which could be around 40 million euros a year, and that the tax authorities will request a new document in which these figures are made explicit.



