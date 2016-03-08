Special day for the Ronaldo family: two trophies in one day

Yesterday, CR7 became the first player in the history of football to win Serie A, Premier League and La Liga. However, another trophy was also celebrated in the Ronaldo family: the one won by Cristiano Junior.



Ronaldo's eldest son was involved with Juve U-9 side in the Torneo Internacional Maritimo Centenario, which the team won. At the end of the match, Cristiano Jr. was celebrated by his aunt who observed him, while his father Cristiano was preparing to win his second trophy with the Juventus shirt.

