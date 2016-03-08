Speculation mounts as Arsenal target makes possible hint at Roma transfer
27 July at 19:45Steven N’Zonzi, Sevilla’s French midfielder, has been a target of Roma and Arsenal over the summer, after helping France win the 2018 FIFA World Cup and helping Sevilla to good performances both domestically and continentally.
The 29-year-old midfielder posted a picture on his Instagram story which further fuelled speculation that a move to Roma could be in the works. Alternatively, it may just be a simple holiday snap, yet that hasn’t stopped fans of Roma from getting excited.
The picture in question reveals that N’Zonzi is currently on holiday in Boston; coincidentally the location of Roma’s second game of their US pre-season tour, after losing 4-1 to Tottenham just a few days ago.
Now, Roma and Arsenal fans will continue to speculate about the future of the player, who currently has a €40 million release clause in his contract. However, both Arsenal and Roma are reportedly working hard to lower this to a more acceptable figure.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments