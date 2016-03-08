Spinazzola deal could end Young's hopes of Inter move
15 January at 22:40According to The Telegraph, Inter's impending move for Roma wing-back Leonardo Spinazzola looks likely to put an end to the rumours linking Manchester United fullback Ashley Young to the club despite the English player's hopes of joining the Serie A side and Antonio Conte.
Spinazzola is all set to make his move to Inter, after landing in Milan with Inter forward Matteo Politano heading to Roma in a swap deal.
This deal likely means that Antonio Conte's side will not have a need for an additional wing-back, meaning Young could be staying with Man Utd for the rest of the season at least.
Young, now 34 years of age, has turned down the offer of a new contract from United with the player eager to join leave after seeing the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Chris Smalling all depart from the Old Trafford last summer, and have looked to have been enjoying their football a lot more in Italy.
Inter are also looking to finalise a deal for want-away spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen by the end of this week.
