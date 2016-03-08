Spinazzola: 'I had a liking for Roma ever since I was a kid'
01 July at 17:15New Roma signing Leonardo Spinazzola has revealed that he always had a liking for the giallorossi ever since he was a kid.
Spinazzola joined Juventus on an initial loan deal back in 2010 from Siena but made a move permanent in 2012. He has been at Juve since then and has spent multiple loan deals and only played on a regular basis in the second half of the season, impressing in Juve's 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid.
Spinazzola has now joined Roma in a player plus cash deal which has seen Luca Pellegrini head to Juventus.
In an interview after the move, he said: "It's a great feeling to be here. Since I was a child I always had a liking for Roma also because it always played well. Then the city is wonderful and the stadium is wonderful and the people are very warm.
"I think this is a zero year for Rome. As they explained to me, the project involves many Italian and young players. This is a starting point. I'm happy to be part of this new cycle with a new coach: we will be a nice group, I already know 7-8 boys from the National team."
