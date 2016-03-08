Spinazzola-Politano swap deal virtually collapsed: Roma consider move for Suso
17 January at 15:40The Spinazzola-Politano soap opera continues between Roma and Inter Milan but, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, this should be the last episode of this long-lasting negotiation between the Nerazzurri on one side and the Giallorossi on the other.
The Milanese-based paper writes that the swap deal is set to collapse completely, with both players on their way back to Milan and Rome, respectively.
Roma, who at first seemed inclined to accept Inter's requests (the basis was that of an exchange of loans with an obligation to buy linked to appearances), decided not to agree after the umpteenth condition set by the Nerazzurri after Spinazzola's second medical examination.
In the meantime, in Rome, they are contemplating what to do. The appreciation of Politano is still there, regardless of the swap deal very likely falling through, but it would only be possible if Inter were to give him on loan for free. The other attacking option is AC Milan's Suso, who could be on his way out of Stefano Pioli's team.
Go to comments