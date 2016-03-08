Spinazzola puts Darmian Juventus move on hold

23 January at 16:35
Leonardo Spinazzola is blocking Matteo Darmian's Juventus move. The Italian full-back is wanted by Bologna on loan but the former Atalanta star is not interested in leaving Turin in the middle of the season. Darmian would be Spinazzola's replacement at the Allianz Stadium but for now the deal has been put on hold. Juve are ready to sign Darmian on a € 3/ million loan deal with an option to buy of € 8 million. Darmian's Man United contract expires in 2019 and he would need to sign a one-year contract extension with the Red Devils before completing his Juve move.

Inter are also willing to sign the Italian defender and Juve, eventually, could decide to sign Darmian regardless Spinazzola's decision. The Old Lady, in fact, will have to do without Juan Cuadrado until April and Darmian could give Allegri one more option at the back.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Bologna
Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.