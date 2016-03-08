Spinazzola puts Darmian Juventus move on hold

Leonardo Spinazzola is blocking Matteo Darmian's Juventus move. The Italian full-back is wanted by Bologna on loan but the former Atalanta star is not interested in leaving Turin in the middle of the season. Darmian would be Spinazzola's replacement at the Allianz Stadium but for now the deal has been put on hold. Juve are ready to sign Darmian on a € 3/ million loan deal with an option to buy of € 8 million. Darmian's Man United contract expires in 2019 and he would need to sign a one-year contract extension with the Red Devils before completing his Juve move.



Inter are also willing to sign the Italian defender and Juve, eventually, could decide to sign Darmian regardless Spinazzola's decision. The Old Lady, in fact, will have to do without Juan Cuadrado until April and Darmian could give Allegri one more option at the back.