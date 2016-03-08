Spinazzola: 'We can score three goals against Atletico Madrid'
10 March at 10:55Juventus full-back Leonardo Spinazzola believes that the bianconeri can score three goals against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League.
Juve lost the first leg by a 2-0 margin, thanks to goals from Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez. The bianconeri have a mountain to climb now, with no away goals and they have to score three goals to go through to the next round.
Spinazzola was talking to Tuttosport about the upcoming game, after Juve's 4-1 win over Udinese and he believes that Juve can score 3 goals against Atletico.
He said: "It went so smooth just because we immediately channeled it well. It was important to win with great mentality and good game to approach us in the right way before Atletico.
"Three goals against Atletico can be scored, we hope, every game has a history of its own, we must start aggressive immediately. Atletico defends very well, but we will have to exert great pressure and immediately find a goal to reopen the qualification.
"We must not make mistakes against Madrid and so it is up to us to play the game at the pace of two thousand an hour. They are good at making their opponents play badly, but I am sure that Torino will be another match compared to Madrid."
