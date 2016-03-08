Sporting-Arsenal: confirmed line-ups and live updates
25 October at 17:50Two sides with 100% records in UEFA Europa League Group E meet tonight as Unai Emery’s Arsenal side travel to Portugal to face off against Sporting Lisbon. Lisbon had a rough summer in which they saw three different managers, two different presidents and a large number of top players leave the club due to anger after an attack on Lisbon’s training centre by a group of ultras earlier in the year.
Despite their problems, Sporting still sit in 5th in the Primeira Liga, with four wins, one draw and two defeats from their first seven games of the season. In the Europa League, Lisbon defeated Qarabag 2-0 at home and came back from 1-0 down to defeat Vorskla Poltava 2-1 away from home; with two goals coming in the last five minutes.
Arsenal have had a strong start to their 2018/19 campaign under new head coach Unai Emery. Despite defeat to Manchester City and Chelsea in the Gunners’ opening two games of the season, Arsenal have won ten games in-a-row in all competitions and look like one of the strongest sides in England this season; sitting in 4th in the Premier League.
Confirmed line-ups:
Sporting: Renan, Ristovski, Coates, Andre Pinto, Acuna, Petrovic, Gudelj, Battaglia, Bruno Fernandes, Nani, Montero
Arsenal: Leno, Lichsteiner, Sokratis, Holding, Xhaka; Guendouzi, Elneny, Ramsey; Mkhitaryan, Welbeck, Aubameyang
