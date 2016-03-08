Sporting consider naming stadium after Cristiano Ronaldo

He started his career at Sporting and yesterday he scored his 699th career goal at his youth club's stadium which could soon be renamed in his honour. This was said by the president of the club Frederico Varandas in his interview to Tuttosport.



"It is an idea that we cannot rule out. Cristiano is, and always will be, one of the greatest symbols of our clubs' history, and we are already putting his values on the walls of the Academy, focused on passion, sacrifice, discipline, leadership and determination. Cristiano is certainly the best Portuguese player of all time and one of the greatest athletes in the history of our sport," he said.