Sporting Lisbon want Andre Silva: here's why
22 August at 17:15Sporting Lisbon have now emerged as a potential destination for AC Milan striker Andre Silva.
The Portuguese has never been at this best throughout his spell at the rossoneri. He was loaned out to Sevilla last season and while he did score nine goals, his attitude and consistency was continuously questioned.
A Bola claim that Sporting want Silva in light of their striker Bas Dost's departure to Eintracht Frankfurt to replace Luka Jovic.
The Dutch striker could be announced by the German club by the end of the week and in the last hours also the Brazilian winger Raphinha is considered to be on his way out to Fiorentina.
President Frederico Varandas who, unlike his predecessor Bruno de Carvalho, has nothing against doing business with Jorge Mendes. Milan are likely to let Silva leave as they were open to letting him join Monaco, who couldn't sign him because his medical failed and the move fell through.
