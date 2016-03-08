Sporting raise Fernandes demand, United bid expected
04 August at 18:45Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon have reportedly increased their demand for Bruno Fernandes as they continue to expect a bid from Manchester United in the 'next few hours'.
Fernandes has been heavily linked with a move to Man Utd and their Premier League rivals Tottenham. He was one of the best players in the Portuguese League last season and even impressed for the Portugal national team in the recent UEFA Nations League final.
AS in Spain claim that Sporting want as much as 70 million euros for the former Udinese and Sampdoria midfielder as they value the player highly, with the outlet claiming that Sporting see Fernandes as the 'best player in the league'.
Tottenham, who were the Champions League runner-ups last season, are also in the race and had a fee of around 60 million euros rejected by Sporting earlier this week.
Sporting are expecting a bid from United in the next few hours and having seen that no agreement has been reached, they have offered Fernandes to many other clubs in Europe.
