Sporting's €45m request from Rafael Leao transfer rejected by FIFA
27 February at 18:40In the summer, he arrived at AC Milan from Lille after quick negotiations sealed the deal. However, Rafael Leao has since struggled to find continuous playing, which is understandable given that it takes time to adapt to a new league.
The Portuguese youngster, though, wasn't only the protagonist of the transfer to the Rossoneri this summer, but also a dispute between Lille and Sporting Lisbon. In fact, the latter even brought the case to FIFA to fight their cause.
Rafael Leao terminated his contract with the Portuguese side back in 2018, when the club was in a mess. In addition to the striker, many other players also left. As a compensation, therefore, Sporting requested €45m from Lille.
However, as Calciomercato.com report, FIFA denied the request as it was defined inadmissible. In the coming days, the reasoning behind their decision will arrive. Lille, in fact, only got €23m from Milan in the summer.
