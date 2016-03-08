After some of the fans broke into the club's training ground and injured several players, it's no surprise that many of the big stars of the team want to leave. In fact, after Acuna decided to terminate his contract with the side, six other stars have followed the same path.

All of these have since before been hot objects on the transfer market for a long time. Napoli have followed Rui Patricio for quite some time, however, the goalkeeper is destined to join Wolverhampton. Bas Dost has been linked with Milan, and the Rossoneri's sporting director Mirabelli could decide to make a move for the striker. Gelson Martins is also a target of Mirabelli, who has followed the player since his time at Inter.

William Carvalho is a target of both Inter and Juventus, in fact, both clubs have negotiated with Sporting, but always deemed their requests too high.





READ MORE. The latest Italian football news Finally, there is Bruno Fernandes, a former Sampdoria player who is much appreciated by Roma and Fiorentina. Should the players terminate their contracts, then there will certainly be many opportunities for Serie A, but will they take advantage of it?

