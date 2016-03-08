Sporting want Milan striker Andre Silva on loan

26 August at 13:50
Sporting Lisbon are expressing an interest in signing AC Milan's Portuguese forward Andre Silva. Silva has been heavily linked with a move away from the Rossoneri this summer, ever since Sevilla refused to pay the buy-out clause in his loan contract with the Andalusian side across the 2018/19 season.

However, Sporting are not interested in buying Silva outright and would rather sign him on a loan hypothesis, with an option to buy like his move to Sevilla last year.

This does not please Milan, who would like to lose the striker permanently so that they can sign an alternative.

