Sportmediaset: Agnelli calls Deschamps
09 May at 16:50According to what has been reported by Sport Mediaset, Juventus are considering Didier Deschamps as one of the potential candidates to replace Massimiliano Allegri if the current head coach steps down from or is removed from his role at the club.
Sport Mediaset suggest that Juventus owner Andrea Agnelli has called Deschamps to speak to him about his interest in the role. It is unknown as to whether Deschamps would leave his role at France to take over at Juventus.
