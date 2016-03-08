Sportmediaset: Agnelli calls Deschamps

09 May at 16:50
According to what has been reported by Sport Mediaset, Juventus are considering Didier Deschamps as one of the potential candidates to replace Massimiliano Allegri if the current head coach steps down from or is removed from his role at the club.

Sport Mediaset suggest that Juventus owner Andrea Agnelli has called Deschamps to speak to him about his interest in the role. It is unknown as to whether Deschamps would leave his role at France to take over at Juventus.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.