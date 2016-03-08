Sports judge: 'Suspended sentence but further investigations into Cagliari chants'
05 April at 18:15The sports judge has released a press statement in regards to the racial abuse of Blaise Matuidi and Moise Kean that took place during the match between Cagliari and Juventus during the week. The judge has concluded that no definite punishment will be given out for now, instead the case will be referred to the federal prosecutor to carry out additional investigations that may reveal the truth behind the incidents.
"Having read the report of the Arbitrator, read also the report of the collaborators of the federal prosecutor's office; he arranges for the Federal Prosecutor to carry out additional investigative investigations, reserving the right to arrange the acquisition of further elements by Competent bodies, with regard to the chants of racial discrimination which the footballer Matuidi and the soccer player Kean would have been subjected to. Having in particular to clearly ascertain, unprejudiced evaluation due to the undersigned judge, in which phases of the meeting the aforementioned players were, respectively, targets of chants attributable in any case to the manifestation of racial discrimination."
