Sports lawyer claims Man City players 'can become free agents' after UCL disqualification

After being disqualified from the Champions League for the next two editions several days ago, things could get worse for Manchester City. As analyzed by top sports lawyer John Mehrzad on Twitter, some of the top stars of the club could demand to be released from their contracts at the Etihad Stadium after the unfavourable verdict from UEFA.Mehrzad wrote that Manchester City's conduct of breaching UEFA regulations could also be classified as 'breach of trust and confidence of City's player contracts'. As a consequence, the players (as well as coaching staff) of the club could argue that their contracts were violated and could thus be released as free agents in the case that the Court of Arbitration for Sport does not accept the English club's appeal.Manchester City have 10 days to launch an appeal to the Lausanne-based court and they will also be obliged to ask for a 'postponement' of the disqualification and fine until the judgement of the court in order for the punishment not to apply.Here is the full analysis of sports lawyer John Mehrzad from his Twitter account: