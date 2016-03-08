Spurs, Arsenal interested in Ajax playmaker
06 January at 16:45English Premier League outfits Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are interested in signing Ajax playmaker Hakim Ziyech in the January transfer window, as per reports in the English media cited by Calciomercato.com.
Both North London-based clubs have been struggling on the domestic front and are looking to bring in reinforcements in order to strengthen their squads for the rest of the campaign.
As per the latest report, both Spurs and the Gunners’ hierarchies are interested in signing Ziyech and are ready to make a move for him in the mid-season transfer window.
