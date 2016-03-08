Spurs, Arsenal interested in Ajax playmaker

06 January at 16:45
English Premier League outfits Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are interested in signing Ajax playmaker Hakim Ziyech in the January transfer window, as per reports in the English media cited by Calciomercato.com.

Both North London-based clubs have been struggling on the domestic front and are looking to bring in reinforcements in order to strengthen their squads for the rest of the campaign.

As per the latest report, both Spurs and the Gunners’ hierarchies are interested in signing Ziyech and are ready to make a move for him in the mid-season transfer window.

For more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.