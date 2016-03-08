Spurs back in for Grealish

According to the express, Tottenham are looking for reinforcements for next season and again have pinpointed Jack Grealish as their main target.



Grealish was close to North London last summer, however, their 30 million bid was turned down by Villa's then-new-owners. It is widely believed that Spurs delayed their transfer offer until the 11 th hour due to the financial trouble, however, after the takeover from an Egyptian billionaire to sell.



The Express also reports that Wolves player Diego Jota is also on Spur's shortlist.



