Spurs back in for Grealish

grealish, aston villa, controllo, middlesbrough, 2017/18
24 March at 12:00
According to the express, Tottenham are looking for reinforcements for next season and again have pinpointed Jack Grealish as their main target.
 
Grealish was close to North London last summer, however, their 30 million bid was turned down by Villa's then-new-owners. It is widely believed that Spurs delayed their transfer offer until the 11 th hour due to the financial trouble, however, after the takeover from an Egyptian billionaire to sell.
 
The Express also reports that Wolves player Diego Jota is also on Spur's shortlist.
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.