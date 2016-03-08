Spurs boss Pochettino contacts Coutinho over late move
06 August at 19:25Tottenham Hotspur Mauricio Pochettino has personally contacted Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho over a potential move for the Brazilian star.
Coutinho has failed to gel into Barcelona ever since he joined the club in a then club-record fee from Liverpool in the summer of 2018. He has now been linked with a move back to the Premier League.
Rumors earlier today stated that Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign the Brazilian on a loan deal but the Gunners turned it down. Sky Sports in England now say that Tottenham are the favorites to sign the playmaker this summer on loan.
Coutinho previously enjoyed a successful six-month spell under Pochettino during their days together at Espanyol. It is known that clubs are not willing to match Barcelona's asking price of around 80 million pounds this summer.
With Manchester United being linked with a move for Christian Eriksen, Spurs would see Coutinho as a replacement for Danish playmaker. Spurs are leading the race, as things stand.
