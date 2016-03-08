Spurs closing in on Betis’ Lo Celso

English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the signature of Real Betis midfielder Giovanni Lo Celso, as per The Sun.



It was earlier reported that the North London giants were in the market to bolster their midfield and have identified the Argentina international as the right fit who had a great time for the Spanish club during the 2018-19 season.



As per the new development, last season’s UEFA Champions League runners are on the verge of completing the deal as they are ready to pay €60 million for the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) midfielder.



The report stated that Lo Celso will earn salary of €4 million per season.

