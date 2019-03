According to what has been reported by Foot Mercato, there is set to be a three-way race between Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund and AS Roma for Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare.Soumare, 20, has played 11 times for high-flying Lille in Ligue 1 this season; bursting into the first team and earning caps for the French U20 national team. Soumare joined Lille from PSG in 2017; after spending 6 years with the youth academy of the Parisien side.Lille currently sit in 2nd, some way off first-place PSG but four points clear of Lyon, who sit in 3rd.Roma are newly interested in Soumare's signature but will face stern competition from both Spurs and Dortmund in their pursuit.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.