Spurs-Dortmund: Confirmed line-ups and live updates

Tottenham Hotspur face Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League this evening, as the German Bundesliga outfit travel to London and the iconic Wembley Stadium in what promises to be a fiercely contested fixture. Spurs are without stars Harry Kane and Dele Alli; whilst Dortmund are also without their star man, Marco Reus.Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund are facing each other for the third time in the last four seasons in European competition. Their head-to-head record is balanced, with two wins each.Tottenham won their two previous encounters with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, it came in last season’s group stages (3-1 at Wembley, 2-1 at the Signal Iduna Park).Borussia Dortmund have never failed to score against Tottenham in European competition (4 games).Borussia Dortmund have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League for the fifth time in their last six campaigns whilst this is the first time Tottenham have reached the knockout phase in consecutive seasons.Among the 16 remaining teams in the Champions League, Tottenham were the only side to post a negative goal difference in this season’s group stages (-1).All 19 goals scored in the Champions League this season by Tottenham (9) and Borussia Dortmund (10) have come from open play.Eight of Tottenham’s nine goals in the Champions League this season have come in the second-half (89%).No team has scored more goals in the last 15 minutes of Champions League games this season than Borussia Dortmund (5). Their bench has also been the most clinical with five goals coming from substitutes.No team conceded fewer Champions League goals than Borussia Dortmund in this season’s group stages (2 in 6 games).Harry Kane has been directly involved in 48% of Tottenham’s goals in the Champions League over the last three seasons (16/33), scoring 13 times and assisting on three occasions.Raphael Guerreiro has scored four of Borussia Dortmund’s last five goals in the Champions League. He is the top Portuguese scorer in this season’s competition (4 goals).

