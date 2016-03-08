Spurs’ Eriksen prefers Real move over Juve
04 October at 15:25English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran midfielder Chrisitian Eriksen is eyeing a move to Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid, as per Daily Star cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based club and has been linked with Real in Spain and Juventus, Inter Milan in Italy.
However, the latest development suggest that Eriksen has his heart set on a move to Santiago Bernabeu and his agent will get in touch with the representatives of the Los Blancos in the coming days.
The news will be a disastrous one, especially for the Turin-based club who were hoping to pursue the 27-year-old to join the defending Italian champions as a free agent in the summer of 2020.
Eriksen has joined Spurs in 2013 and till now has represented the club in 210 league matches where he has scored 50 goals as well.
