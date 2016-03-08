Spurs’ Eriksen to refuse new contract: report

English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen is likely to refuse a new contract from his current club, according to Daily Mirror.



The Denmark international is now in the final year of his contract with the North London-based club and has been heavily linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid and Italian champions Juventus.



However, none of the clubs made an official approach for the 27-year-old and as per the new development, the former Ajax midfielder is set to reject a new offer of €11 million per season in order to leave Spurs on a free transfer next summer.

