Spurs eye Barca’s starlet as Eriksen replacement
22 October at 16:20English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur have identified a young player from Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona to replace veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen.
The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based club and has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus in the recent past.
Knowing that Eriksen is likely to leave the club in the January transfer window, manager Mauricio Pochettino has identified Barcelona’s Carles Aleñà as a player to replace the Denmark international.
