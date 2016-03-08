Spurs eye Chelsea target if Pochettino leaves
03 June at 09:10Reports from Corriere dello Sport say if Mauricio Pochettino leaves for Real Madrid this summer, Tottenham Hotspur will look to bring in Maurizio Sarri as the manager.
While Sarri has been linked with a move to Chelsea too, it seems as if Roman Abramovich is now not interested in bringing the Italian to Stamford because of his behavorial issues and the fee that Aurelio di Laurentiis has been asking for the former Empoli boss.
While Chelsea have already met Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic twice, Sarri could be in line to replace Mauricio Pochettino, if the Argentine departs to join Real Madrid this summer.
While an offer from the Los Blancos hasn't come in yet, it is very unlikely that Pochettino leaves Spurs this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments