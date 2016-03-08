Spurs fans react to 'Gabigol' links
03 January at 21:00Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Inter Milan striker Gabriel Barbosa, according to a report from ESPN.
The Brazilian has been on loan in Brazil playing for Flamengo where he impressed, scoring 34 goals and providing 11 assists in just 43 appearances in all competitions including the decisive double in the Copa final against Argentine rival River Plate.
Flamengo were keen on keeping their striking superstar, but have been facing road blocks in negotiations with Inter, who still plan on cashing in for a pretty penny.
Spurs, are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old, with West Ham and Crystal Palace both keen. With Harry Kane picking up an injury for Tottenham, Jose Mourinho could be looking to replace the striker even temporarily.
However, Spurs fans haven't taken a huge liking to the rumours, suggesting that it is a band-aid signing, doesn't fix any of their core problems, and also pointing out the fact that he has only ever managed to score two goals in European football – one with Benfica and one with Inter.
Anthony Privetera
