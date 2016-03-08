Spurs, interest in former Sporting striker to replace Kane
20 January at 18:40English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspurs are interested in signing French Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco’s on-loan striker Islam Slimani in the January transfer window, as per Telegraph cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Algeria international is currently spending a season-long loan at Monaco from Premier League outfit Leicester City.
As per the latest development, Spurs—who are currently struggling with injuries—have now turned their attention towards the 31-year-old and are likely to make a move for him in the ongoing transfer window.
