Spurs join Juve and Barcelona in race for Dutch wonderkid
20 April at 10:30According to what has been reported by English newspaper the Daily Star, Tottenham Hotspur are joining Barcelona and Juventus in the race to sign highly rated Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt. De Ligt is considered to be one of the most promising players of his generation and has already turned many heads with his fantastic performances for Ajax.
Matthijs de Ligt is the Ajax captain and, at just 19, this is an incredibly impressive feat. Not only this but the centre-back scored the winner in Ajax's 2-1 win at the Allianz Stadium earlier this week; where Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League that they so desperately wanted to win.
De Ligt is already a target of both Barcelona and Juventus; with PSG also thought to be interested. De Ligt will not come cheap, however, and could cost upwards of €80m. Barcelona have already signed De Ligt's compatriot and Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong ahead of a summer move and it is possible that this could give the La Liga giants the edge in the race.
