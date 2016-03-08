Spurs 0-1 Liverpool: Live
15 September at 13:35Tottenham Hotspur host Liverpool in the Premier League at Wembley Stadium today in an early game to decide who may be fit to challenge for a place in the Champions League come the end of the season in may.
Tottenham currently sit in 5th place, winning three and losing one in their first four games of the season; the loss coming just before the international break when they slumped to a defeat against high-flying Watford. Tottenham will be without Hugo Lloris, who has a thigh injury and Dele Alli who has a muscular injury.
Liverpool, on the other hand, sit in first place in the league, winning four of their first four games, scoring nine and conceding just once. Liverpool are still without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain whilst Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren will also both miss the clash.
Line-ups:
Tottenham (4-1-2-1-2): Vorm; Rose, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Trippier; Dier, Dembele, Winks, Eriksen; Kane, Lucas
Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, Van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Keita, Wijnaldum, Milner; Mane, Firmino, Salah
