Spurs, Llorente warns Liverpool ahead of Champions League final
27 May at 22:00
Fernando Llorente, Tottenham striker and former Juventus man, spoke to Sky Sport ahead of the Champions League final against Liverpool, scheduled for Saturday night at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.
"Now we want to make history, we have this opportunity when no one expected to see us in the final. We have done something wonderful, now we are missing the most important piece: winning the final. We have prepared ourselves for the best and we look forward to playing it," he began.
The Spaniard also spoke about the games leading up to the final, in one of which he scored the crucial winning goal to see his side through (against Man City).
"Ajax? There have been incredible matches, both against them and against Manchester City. We must try to demonstrate this again, we want to do the best we can," he concluded.
