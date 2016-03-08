Spurs-Madrid meeting held over Eriksen before Champions League final
02 June at 12:45Tottenham Hotspur played Liverpool in the Champions League final in Madrid yesterday evening, in a drab game that finished 2-0 to Liverpool but was marred by a first minute penalty, which arguably should not have been given in accordance with the new rules regarding handballs.
According to what has been reported by Spanish outlet AS, however, Spurs trip to Madrid was not fruitless and the club's president, Daniel Levy, used the opportunity to meet with the management of Real Madrid to discuss several deals. Most notably was that of Christian Eriksen, Spurs' Danish midfielder who has been a long-time target of Los Blancos.
Eriksen's current deal with Spurs ends in 2020 and Madrid are only prepared to put a maximum offer of €70m on the table for the midfielder they consider to be the heir to Luka Modric.
